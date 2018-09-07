Moderate intensity quake hits J&K

Srinagar, Sep 12 (IANS) An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a disaster management department official said. No damage to life or property has been reported.

The moderate intensity quake was felt at 5.15 a.m. and the epicentre was located 199 km north of Kargil town in the Ladakh region, he said.

A major quake measuring 7.6 had killed over 40,000 people on both sides of the Line of Control on October 8, 2005.

