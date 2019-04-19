Moderate intensity quakes hit Nepal, Tibet

Kathmandu, April 24 (IANS) A 5.2-magnitude quake struck Nepal on Wednesday, a day ahead of the fourth anniversary of the deadly 2015 earthquake. No casualties have been reported so far.

The tremors hit Dhading, bordering the capital, at 6.29 a.m., the National Emergency Operation Centre tweeted. The early morning quake was followed by another of 4.3 magnitude in the same district, Xinhua news agency reported.

A 6.3-magnitude quake also hit Medog county in Tibet earlier on at 4.15 a.m. at a depth of 10 km, the China Earthquake Networks Center said.

Thursday marks the fourth anniversary of the massive earthquake on April 25, 2015, which killed around 9,000 people and making more than a half million homeless in Nepal.

–IANS

