Moderate intensity tremor in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 29 (IANS) A moderate intensity earthquake occurred in the Valley in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening. No loss of life or damage to property has so far been reported from anywhere.

An official of the Disaster Management Department said: “An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred in the Valley at 8.13 p.m. today (Monday).

“The epicentre of the earthquake was in Jammu and Kashmir region and its depth was 10 km inside the earth.”

The coordinates of the earthquake were latitude 34.3 degrees north and longitude 78.3 degrees east, according to the official.

Situated in the highly earthquake-prone zone, temblors in the past have caused destruction in Kashmir.

Over 80,000 people were killed on the two sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in an earthquake that hit the Valley in October 2005.

