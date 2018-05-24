Moderate polling in Bengaluru Assembly seat

Bengaluru, May 28 (IANS) Moderate polling has been recorded in the Raja Rajeshwari (R.R.) Nagar Assembly constituency here amid tight security, an official said on Monday.

“Over 35 per cent voting has been registered in all 471 polling stations across the constituency till 2 p.m. Polling has been peaceful barring glitches in a few EVMs which were soon rectified,” Returning Officer S. Shailaja told IANS here.

The constituency has 4.7 lakh voters.

“Polling, which began at 7 a.m., started on a brisk note and moderated post-noon as the day progressed with 11 per cent voting till 9 a.m. and 24 per cent by 11 a.m. Polling will end at 6 p.m.,” said Shailaja.

The election in the Assembly segment was postponed from May 12 due to electoral malpractices including detection of 9,564 voter ID cards at a residential apartment in the area.

“Polling in the constituency was deferred to maintain the sanctity of the election process as keeping the voter cards in a flat was illegal,” joint Chief Electoral Officer K.N. Ramesh told IANS.

In all, 14 candidates, including outgoing Congress legislator Munirathna and four Independents are in the fray. The votes will be counted on May 31.

–IANS

