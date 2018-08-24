Moderate quake in five Bengal districts

Kolkata, Aug 28 (IANS) A moderate earthquake was recorded in five districts of West Bengal on Tuesday evening though no loss of life or property was reported, an official of the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

The epicentre of the quake measuring five on the Richter scale was at a depth of 10km in Hoogly district.

“The earthquake hit Hoogly district at 6.33 p.m. Its impact was also felt in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura districs,” the official said.

