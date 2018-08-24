Moderate rains lash Karnataka coastal, Kodagu districts

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (IANS) Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash coastal and south interior districts of Karnataka, including Kodagu, an official said on Tuesday.

“Moderate rains up to 5cm were received in most parts of coastal districts of Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, along with south interior districts of Kodagu, Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru,” Director of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) G.S. Srinivasa Reddy told IANS here.

Light to moderate rains up to 3cm were also received in northern districts of Vijayapura, Koppal and Kalaburagi, among others, according to the Bengaluru unit of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Low pressure created in Bay of Bengal has been causing the rains across the state, Reddy added.

Rains are likely recede from Thursday in Kodagu, which has been severely affected by heavy rainfall during August 14-22 period, leading to flash floods and landslips, which claimed 17 lives and damaged over 2,200 houses, the IMD said.

Moderate rains have been incessant in Kodagu over the last week, where rehabilitation work is currently underway.

Hundreds are returning to their homes from relief camps, which were set up when the heavy rains and landslips destroyed many houses.

The 51 temporary relief shelters, which housed 5,041 people across the district last week, have come down to 27, with 3,188 residing in them, according to the state Relief Commissioner Gangaram Baderiya.

