Modi always thinking how to criticise Rahul, abuse party: Congress

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly thinking about how to criticise their chief Rahul Gandhi and abuse the party.

“I can see a big change has come in him (Modi). I do not know if anyone is noticing or not. From morning till evening, be it the Prime Minister or leaders of BJP, whole day day they are thinking about Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

“Be it when they are sleeping, waking up, eating, walking, reading..all the time, Rahul Gandhi and Congress party. Maybe in his dream too. He is always thinking how to criticise Rahul Gandhi and to abuse the Congress party,” said Congress spokesperson Rajeev Shukla.

Launching his election campaign in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of being obsessed with “politics of dynasty” and dared Gandhi to speak for 15 minutes on the achievements of the Siddaramaiah government without a piece of paper.

–IANS

sid/vd