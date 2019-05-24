Modi, Amit Shah to arrive in Gujarat to celebrate victory

Ahmedabad, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are arriving here on Sunday a two-day visit to their home turf Gujarat, which has once again given the party all the 26 Lok Sabha seats.

They are expected to land at the Sardar Patel airport at 5 p.m. and offer floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the airport, state party President Jitubhai Vaghani said.

A human chain will be formed from the Sardar statue to the airport circle. Twenty-two stages would be erected on both sides of the road to host cultural performances, according the party’s youth wing President Ritvik Patel, who is presiding over the preparations.

From there, the leaders will reach the old State BJP headquarters at JP Chowk in the Khanpur area. Modi used to live here in a room when he was Gujarat BJP’s Organizational Secretary in the late 1980s during the party’s formative years in the state.

The Prime Minister and Amit Shah will address a public meeting at the JP Chowk where he always makes the first speech after every election victory. The meeting would be to convey his and the party’s gratitude to the people for giving such a massive mandate.

As always, Modi will have a night-halt at Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar and visit his mother Hiraba to take her blessings at his younger brother’s house in Raisan area in Gandhinagar before leaving for Delhi.

–IANS

desai/mr