Modi an OBC only for electoral gains, says Mayawati

Lucknow, April 27 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of claiming to be an OBC only for electoral gains.

“He was an upper caste when he was Gujarat Chief Minister. Later he got his caste included in the OBC (other backward class) category,” she said at a hurriedly-convened press conference here.

Mayawati further denied that she, as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, had any role to play in the sale of sugar mills which is being currently probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI was being used by the centre to target the opposition, she alleged.

The BSP chief also said that the “achche” din of BJP would soon vanish because the Samajwadi Party-BSP-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance would demolish saffron power in UP.

