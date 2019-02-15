Modi arrives in Bihar to launch projects

Begusarai (Bihar), Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here in Bihar on Sunday to lay the foundation stones of various development projects.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, workers and supporters had gathered in Begusarai, about 130 km from Patna, since morning to listen to the Prime Minister.

Modi will lay the foundation stones of the much awaited Patna Metro Rail project, costing about Rs 13,400 crore, an ammonia-urea complex at Barauni and extension of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) pipe network to Patna and Muzaffarpur.

The Prime Minister will flag off a new weekly AC train between Patna and Ranchi via Hazaribagh and inaugurate the city’s distribution of LPG.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was among those who received him in Patna earlier and flew with him to Begusarai. Union Ministers Ram Vilas Paswan, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Giriraj Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi were also present in Begusarai.

