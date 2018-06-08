Modi arrives in China for SCO, to meet Xi

Beijing, June 9 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Chinese coastal city of Qingdao on Saturday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and will also have a bilateral meet with China’s President Xi Jinping.

Modi is also likely to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and leader of other member states. There is no bilateral scheduled with Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain.

Although both Modi and Xi have met over a dozen times as leaders of their countries, the Saturday meeting in Qingdao comes just a little over a month after the “ice-breaking” informal summit in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

India and Pakistan last year were formally inducted into the eight-member security bloc whose other member nations are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

After a year of turbulence marked by over a two-month military stand-off near their border in June 2017, China-India ties have seemingly improved in 2018.

“This is an important meet but more symbolic in nature. It is nothing compared to Wuhan. The meeting in Qingdao will be formal, unlike in Wuhan,” Hu Shisheng, Director of the Institute of South and Southeast Asian and Oceanian Studies at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), told IANS.

The SCO summit will discuss the regional security and issue of terrorism with Modi likely to rake up terror emanating from Pakistan.

One of the key highlights of the summit will be Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s presence. He was invited by China to attend the forum.

This assumes significance as the US has junked the Iran nuclear deal, which China has vowed to salvage.

Iran along with Mongolia, Afghanistan and Belarus have observer status at the summit.

