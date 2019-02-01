Modi arrives in J&K on day-long visit

Leh, Feb 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday on a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

He started his visit by addressing a public meeting here wearing Ladakhi gown and head gear.

After greeting the audience in Ladakhi, Modi said: “The warmth of your reception has relieved the little cold I felt when I landed here today.

“After 10 months, I am amongst you again. I feel humbled by the love and affection of the Ladakhi people.

The Prime Minister said that over three lakh tourists visited Leh during the last year and around a lakh also travelled to the Kargil district during that period.

“This figure is around half the total number of tourists who visited the Kashmir Valley last year. Tourism in Ladakh will reach new heights in the coming years and I promise that,” Modi said

“Over 40 per cent of your population is compromised of students and your longstanding demand for setting up a university here is being fulfilled today.

“The five focal points of my government have been education for children, employment for the youth, healthcare for senior citizens, irrigation for the farmers and addressing the grievances of the common citizens,” he added.

The Prime Minister is slated to lay the foundation stones for developmental projects worth Rs 35,000 crore and also inaugurate few other projects worth Rs 9,000.

He will late begin the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha poll campaign by addressing a mega public rally in Vijaypur town of Samba district.

Meanwhile, authorities suspended mobile internet services were suspended in Srinagar in view of his arrival.

–IANS

sq/ksk