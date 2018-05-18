Modi arrives on daylong visit to J&K

Srinagar, May 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Leh town of Ladakh region on Saturday beginning his daylong visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

He was received at the Leh Airport by Governor N.N. Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in addition to senior civil and military officials.

The Prime Minister will unveil a plaque to mark the commencement of work on the Zojila Tunnel, India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel.

–IANS

