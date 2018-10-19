Modi attends ‘Ravan Dahan’

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday set Ravan’s effigy on fire by shooting an arrow symbolically, bringing the icon of evil down in a blaze of fire to the joy of thousands of celebrants on the occasion of ‘Vijaya Dashmi’ here.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by President Ram Nath Kovind. Also present, were Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief and MP Manoj Tiwari at the Ramlila Maidan where the ceremony took place.

Popularly known as ‘Ravan Dahan’, the ritual is celebrated across India as a symbol of victory of good over evil. Prime Ministers traditionally attend the ritual at the iconic Ramlila Maidan.

Beside Ravan, effigies of his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhkarn are also set alight, watched by thousands of people.

