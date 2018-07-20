Modi best actor in world: TDP MP

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) TDP lawmaker Kesineni Srinivas on Friday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “best actor in the world” in his response to the latter’s reply in Lok Sabha on no-confidence motion.

“I thank Prime Minister for his as usual great oratory skills. The one-and half hour speech was like a Bollywood blockbuster. Great drama. Great action,” he said.

Srinivas had sought 30 minutes to respond but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan permitted just five minutes.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had brought the motion against the government over perceived “injustice” with Andhra Pradesh vis-a-vis allocation of resources in the wake of bifurcation of the state in 2014.

–IANS

spk-mak/vd