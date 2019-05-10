Modi biopic producer criticises Mamata Banerjee

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Sandip Ssingh, producer of the forthcoming biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday criticised Mamata Banerjee as he came out in support of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Priyanka Sharma, arrested last Saturday for sharing a meme of the West Bengal Chief Minister on social media.

“Mamata Didi, finally your ego has lost. Is freedom of speech too much to ask for in your state? We all stand by Priyanka Sharma. Please stop being the Female Dawood of Bengal,” tweeted Ssingh, whose movie “PM Narendra Modi” was barred from release by the Election Commission till the end of polls.

Ssingh’s comment came on a day the Supreme Court granted bail to Sharma and asked her to apologise.

Sharma was arrested for sharing on social media Banerjee’s photo-shopped picture superimposed on a photo of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra from a Met Gala event in New York City.

The film “PM Narendra Modi”, directed by Omung Kumar B and starring Vivek Oberoi, was scheduled for release on April 11, the first day of polling of the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections. But it was stopped by the EC after complaints by political parties.

It will now be released on May 24, a day after completion of polling.

–IANS

