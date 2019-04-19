Modi biopic to release after LS polls, SC will not step in

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Election Commission on the biopic “PM Narendra Modi”.

The poll panel told the court that movie should be released only after the Lok Sabha elections got over.

The seven phased polls began on April 11, when the biopic was to release. The polls will get over on May 19 and the counting on votes in May 23.

To secure level playing ground, the poll panel was asked to take a call.

–IANS

ss/in