Modi, BJP MPs, MLAs invited to Kejriwal’s swearing-in (2nd Lead)

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven Lok Sabha MPs from Delhi and eight newly elected BJP MLAs to his swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi chief of the Aam Aadmi Party Gopal Rai on Friday said the invite has been sent to all the people of Delhi, including the elected representatives.

Kejriwal will take oath as Delhi Chief Minister for the third time along with his cabinet at Ramlila Maidan at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

AAP has bagged 62 of the 70 seats here, while BJP got eight.

“All seven Delhi Lok Sabha MPs and eight newly elected BJP MLAs have been invited for the oath-taking ceremony,” Rai told IANS, adding the event is for whole of Delhi, including the elected members. No political leaders from outside has been invited for the ceremony, Rai said.

“The people of Delhi gave us this mandate and they are our priority.”

However, Modi will not be in the city that day, as he will be visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi to inaugurate various projects, as per his schedule.

Kejriwal on Thursday had urged the common man of Delhi to attend his oath-taking ceremony.

–IANS

nks/prs