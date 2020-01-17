Modi, BJP pretended to fight for Muslim women’s rights: AAP

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday said more than Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders have ‘supported’ Muslim women and fought for their rights on triple talaq issue.

His remarks came after the BJP criticised Sisodia for his statement that he stands with the people of Shaheen Bagh and that opening of the Kalindi Kunj road does not fall under his jurisdiction.

Singh backed Sisodia and said making way for vehicles in Shaheen Bagh was not with the city government.

“It is with the administration and the Delhi L-G that the road should be free for school buses and ambulance service as they head the law and order in the city,” Singh said.

He also said that while the BJP is critical about Sisodia’s support, the saffron party should see that more than Sisodia, the BJP had struggled for “giving justice” to Muslim women over the issue of triple talaq.

“Entire BJP was pretending to be with Muslim women during the triple talaq issue. They were shedding tears that the Muslim women should be given justice.”

He added that more than Sisodia “Modi and BJP leaders were standing with Muslim women. Now, if Sisodia says something, that should not be made an issue.”

Sharing Sisodia’s byte, the Delhi BJP had tweeted, with hashtag ‘AAP burning Delhi’ that “you can see who stood with nationalism and who is with anti-nationals”.

Singh said the Constitution gives everyone the right to protest in a peaceful way, as he backed Sisodia.

–IANS

