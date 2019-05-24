Modi cabinet: Shah to get Finance, Rajnath MHA, Jaishankar MEA
New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 57-member council of ministers were sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, it is learnt that several of the top ministers have been given the following portfolios:
*PM Modi will be in charge of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister;
*Rajnath Singh will be the Minister of Home Affairs;
*Amit Shah will be the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs;
*Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Shipping, Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation;
*DV Sadanand Gowda, Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation;
*Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Defence;
*S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs;
*Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology;
*Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Health and Family Welfare;
*Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development;
*Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Rural Development and Minister for Panchayati Raj;
*Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.
