Modi cabinet: Shah to get Finance, Rajnath MHA, Jaishankar MEA

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 57-member council of ministers were sworn in by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, it is learnt that several of the top ministers have been given the following portfolios:

*PM Modi will be in charge of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister;

*Rajnath Singh will be the Minister of Home Affairs;

*Amit Shah will be the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs;

*Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Minister of Shipping, Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation;

*DV Sadanand Gowda, Minister of Statistics and Programme Implementation;

*Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Defence;

*S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs;

*Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law and Justice, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology;

*Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Health and Family Welfare;

*Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development;

*Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Minister of Rural Development and Minister for Panchayati Raj;

*Thawar Chand Gehlot, Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

–IANS

prs/vin/