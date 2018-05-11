Modi calls Bengal poll violence ‘murder of democracy’

New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Mamata Banerjee government over violence in the panchayat polls in West Bengal saying “it was nothing but murder of democracy”.

“People weren’t allowed to file nominations. People from all parties except one ruling the state have suffered. Workers of these parties were killed. This is serious. A land as great as West Bengal had to see such things. It is unfortunate,” Modi said.

He was addressing workers at the BJP central office here after the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

“Where is the spirit of democracy?” Modi asked.

“It is not just about winning elections. All political parties, including civil society and judiciary, must play an active role to strengthen the democratic spirit,” he added.

“I don’t want to blame anyone. I am only worried about democracy,” the Prime Minister said.

At least 10 people were killed and more than 50 injured on Monday in violence during the West Bengal panchayat polls on May 14.

Earlier, Modi began his speech by condoling the death of more than a dozen persons after an under-construction flyover collapsed in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Tuesday.

–IANS

sid/tsb/bg