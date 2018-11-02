Modi celebrates Diwali with Army, ITBP in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Nov 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday celebrated Diwali with the personnel of Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), mandated to guard 3,488 km Sino-India border, in Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister reached Harshil village at around 7.50 a.m. in a special Indian Air Force plane and distributed sweets to the personnel before leaving for Kedarnath around 9.10 a.m., according to an ITBP spokesperson.

Harshil is situated at the confluence of Jalandhari Gadh and Bhagirathi rivers and at the foot of the mountain that lies at the head of the Baspa Valley at the height of around 8,000 feet.

On the occasion, Modi said he still remember his Kailash Mansarovar Yatra long back and how ITBP troops helped him and other pilgrims in the holy yatra.

The Prime Minister is also slated to offer prayers at the Kedarnath shrine.

–IANS

rak/ksk