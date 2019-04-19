Modi condemns attacks in Sri Lanka, assures all help

Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attacks on Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday and said that India stands with the neighbouring nation at this hour of crisis.

Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, he said that when the entire world was remembering Jesus Christ and his message of peace, the terrorists killed many innocent including kids and women.

“We strongly condemn these attacks and are ready to extend all our help to Sri Lanka at this hour of need,” he said.

At least 186 people were killed as a string of explosions rocked churches and hotels in Colombo and elsewhere during Easter Sunday.

