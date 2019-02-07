Modi condemns ‘dastardly attack’ on CRPF in Kashmir

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the “dastardly attack” on the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district which left at least 30 troopers dead.

“The attack on the CRPF personnel in despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack,” Modi tweeted.

“The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly.”

–IANS

