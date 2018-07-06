Modi condoles death of M.M. Jacob

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former Meghalaya Governor M.M. Jacob, underlining how Jacob worked extensively for the development of Kerala.

“Saddened by the demise of … Jacob. He made notable contributions to the nation as a Parliamentarian, Minister and Governor. He worked extensively for the development of Kerala. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour”, Modi said.

A senior Congress leader and former Union Minister, Jacob passed away today at a private hospital in Kottayam due to age-related ailments. He was 90.

–IANS

