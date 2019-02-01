Modi condoles death of Odisha MP

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of BJD Lok Sabha member Ladu Kishore Swain.

“Anguished by the passing away of Lok Sabha MP from Aska, Odisha, Ladu Kishore Swainji. He will be remembered for his rich service to society. His work towards rural development was noteworthy. Spoke to his son Nachiketa and expressed condolences,” Modi tweeted.

Swain died late on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital. He was 71.

–IANS

