Modi condoles deaths in Indonesian plane crash

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in

the Indonesian plane which crashed with 189 people on aboard on Monday.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the plane crash in Indonesia. May the Almighty give them strength and courage in this hour of grief,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Lion Air Boeing passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea shortly after the take off. Authorities say they have found no survivor.

An Indian pilot was the Captain of this ill-fated aircraft.

–IANS

mg/shs