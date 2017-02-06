Modi condoles INA veteran Nizamuddin’s death

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday condoled the death of Subhas Chandra Bose’s close associate and INA veteran ‘Colonel’ Nizamuddin, who died at the age of 116.

“Tributes to Subhas Babu’s close associate, Colonel Nizamuddin. I recall my meeting with him. His demise is saddening,” Modi said in a tweet.

“We will always remember the idealism, courage and patriotism of Colonel Nizamuddin, which added strength to our freedom struggle,” the Prime Minister said.

Nizamuddin, an Indian National Army (INA) veteran was also known as Colonel, he died on Monday in his native village of Dhakwa in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district after a prolonged illness.

Born in 1901, Nizamuddin served as a driver-cum-guard of Bose after the INA was formed. He accompanied Bose during his meeting with Hitler to seek help to secure freedom for India.

He also accompanied Bose during his trips to Japan, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

