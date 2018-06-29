Modi condoles Uttarakhand accident victims

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the death of 45 people who were killed after a bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district.

“Extremely saddened by the bus accident in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet.

“I pray the injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site.”

At least 45 people were killed after a bus fell into a 60-metre gorge in Uttarakhand at about 9 a.m., near the Queens Bridge on the Pipli-Bhaun road when the driver lost control of the 28-seater bus which was headed to Ramnagar from Bhaun.

Eight injured people were rushed to nearby medical facilities. Of the injured, four were in “very critical” condition.

