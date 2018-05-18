Modi congratulates Kumaraswamy

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Janata Dal-Secular leader H. D. Kumaraswamy and Congress leader G. Parameshwara on taking charge of Karnataka as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively.

“I congratulate H. D. Kumaraswamy Ji and Parameshwara Ji on taking oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. My best wishes for their tenure ahead,” Modi said in a tweet following the swearing in ceremony in Bengaluru.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kumaraswamy and Parameshwara in the forecourt of the imposing Vidhan Soudha amidst bonhomie between leaders of anti-BJP parties from across India.

–IANS

