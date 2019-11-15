Modi congratulates Rajapaksa on winning Sri Lanka Presidency

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday telephoned newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and congratulated him on his victory in the country’s Presidential elections.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, a former Defence Minister and younger brother of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, claimed victory in the island nation’s eighth Presidential elections.

“Conveying the good wishes on behalf of the people of India and on his own behalf, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that under the able leadership of Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the people of Sri Lanka will progress further on the path of peace and prosperity,” Modi said in a tweet.

In a series of tweets, he also expressed confidence that the fraternal, cultural, historical and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka will be further strengthened.

Modi extended an invitation to Rajapaksa to visit India at his early convenience, which invitation was accepted.

Rajapaksa thanked Modi for his good wishes and expressed his readiness to work with India very closely to ensure development and security.

–IANS

ak/bc