Modi creating a Hindu nationalist state: Soros

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) American billionaire philanthropist George Soros said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) retreat in Davos, Switzerland, Soros said the biggest and most frightening setback in India came from nationalism.

“Nationalism, far from being reversed, made further headway. The biggest and most frightening setback occurred in India where a democratically elected Narendra Modi is creating a Hindu nationalist state, imposing punitive measures on Kashmir, a semi-autonomous Muslim region, and threatening to deprive millions of Muslims of their citizenship,” Soros said.

Soros was unsparing on US President Donald Trump as well. “President Trump is a con man and the ultimate narcissist who wants the world to revolve around him. When his fantasy of becoming President came true, his narcissism developed a pathological dimension. Indeed, he has transgressed the limits imposed on the presidency by the Constitution and has been impeached for it,” he said.

On the US economy, Soros said, “President Trump’s economic team is overheating the economy. An overheated economy can’t be kept boiling for too long,” he said, adding: “If all this had happened closer to the elections, it would have assured his re-election. His problem is that the elections are still 10 months away and in a revolutionary situation, that is a lifetime.”

