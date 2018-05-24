Modi discourages use of plastic

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke of the adverse effects of plastic and appealed to people not to use things made by using low grade materials .

“I appeal to everyone to understand the importance of this theme. Let us make sure that we don’t use polythene, lower grade plastic as plastic pollution adversely impacts nature, wildlife and even our health,” the Prime Minister said in the 44th edition of his monthly radio programme, “Mann Ki Baat”.

Noting that India will host the global World Environment Day celebrations on June 5, Modi said it was an important achievement as the country had a growing role in the world towards mitigating climate change.

The theme of the day this time is “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

Modi further said that in the past few weeks, parts of the country witnessed dust storm, strong winds and unseasonal heavy rains which led to loss of lives and damaged goods.

“These sudden changes in weather pattern are a result of change in our lifestyle.

“We have to live with harmony with nature. Mahatma Gandhi advocated this matter every step of life,” he added.

