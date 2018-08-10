Modi discusses flood situation with Kerala CM
New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he discussed the flood situation in Kerala with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
“Had a telephone conversation with Kerala Chief Minister just now. We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations.
“Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding,” he tweeted.
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of nearly 100 people in the state.
–IANS
mg/in