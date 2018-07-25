Modi enquires about Karunanidhi’s health, offers assistance

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to DMK leaders M.K. Stalin and M.K. Kanimozhi to enquire about the health of party President M. Karunanidhi and offered necessary assistance.

“Spoke to Thiru M.K. Stalin and Kanimozhi. Enquired about the health of Karunanidhiji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came a day after it was revealed that the 94-year-old veteran leader was suffering from urinary tract infection and is being treated at home.

Modi is currently on his five-day, three-nation tour of Africa.

The Kauvery Hospital which is monitoring his health said in a statement on Thursday that there has been a slight decline in Karunanidhi’s health due to age-related ailments.

“He is currently being treated… with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home,” Kauvery Hospital’s Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said.

–IANS

