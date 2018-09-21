Modi enquires speaks to rescued Indian Naval Commander

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Indian Naval Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was rescued four days after he was seriously injured and stranded in a boat race and said that every Indian is praying for his quick recovery.

Modi also complimented the rescue teams who were involved in his rescue.

“Spoke to Abhilash Tomy and enquired about his wellbeing. Every Indian is praying for his quick recovery. I also compliment the teams that were involved in his rescue,” Modi said.

“I have fond memories of my meeting with Abhilash, when he came with the team of INSV Tarini,” the Prime Minister said attaching the photographs of the naval officer.

The naval sailor-cum-sportsperson participating in the GGR-2018 was caught in a huge storm on last Friday, 5,020 km from Cape Comorin, India, and 3,500 km from Perth, Australia, in the Indian Ocean.

His boat, SV Thuriya, had overturned while he was virtually left paralysed with severe back injuries but managed to relay messages to various authorities from his satphone.

He was picked up by a French fishing vessel Osiris on Monday, which had responded to a call for a massive joint operation launched by Indian and Australian authorities.

–IANS

