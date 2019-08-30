Modi explains J&K decision to Putin, says ‘false’ information being peddled

Vladivostok (Russia), Sep 4 (IANS) With Russia rejecting Pakistan’s pleas for intervention on Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked President Vladimir Putin for the same and told him that “false and misleading” information was being spread by Pakistan on the matter.

During his talks with Putin here, Modi himself brought up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in the context of recent decision to abolish the state’s special status.

The Prime Minister “explained the rationale” behind his government’s decision, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said while briefing media persons on the talks.

Modi thanked Putin for giving a “clear message” on the issue, days after Russia rejected Pakistan’s request for intervention. Russia has maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan and there was no need for its intervention.

Earlier, while making a statement to the media along with Putin, Modi said both of them were against any “outside intervention” in the matters related to any country, sending out a message to Pakistan which has been desperately trying to rope in other countries on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir ever since the special status of the state was abolished last month.

The Indian Prime Minister described Russia as a symbol of faith.

Putin did not touch the Indo-Pakistan ties in his comments.

Gokhale said “our understanding is that Russia firmly stands with India on this”.

The Modi government last month ended the seven-decade-old special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory and Ladakh Union Territory.

Ever since India took the decision early last month, Pakistan has been approaching various countries for support but has met with rebuff from most of the nations.

Only, its ‘all-weather friend” China has got the issue informally discussed at the UN Security Council, even though the world body issued no formal statement after the meeting last month.

Met with rebuff from most of the countries, Pakistan has since been creating a war-hysteria, with some of its ministers saying a war was going to break out with India.

Gokhale described the talks between Modi and Putin as “very warm” and said the two leaders agreed to take the bilateral relationship to new heights of cooperation in a comprehensive manner.

The Russian President invited Modi to the 75th anniversary of the victory of erstwhile USSR in World War-II in May next year and it was accepted.

