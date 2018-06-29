Modi, former Kenyan PM discuss bilateral issues

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga here on Tuesday and discussed progress in the bilateral relationship in recent years, an official statement said.

“The two leaders discussed the progress in India-Kenya relations in recent years, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the PMO said in a statement.

According to it, both Modi and Odinga recalled their long association for over a decade when Modi had visited Kenya when Gujarat Chief Minister. Odinga, who is on his third trip to India, had earlier visited the country in 2009 and 2012.

