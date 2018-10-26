Modi government biggest threat to democracy: AAP

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Calling the Modi government the “biggest threat to democracy and federal structure of India’s Constitution”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the BJP of “stifling and paralysing elected governments in the country”.

“The AAP is of the firm view that the Modi government is the biggest threat to democracy and federal structure of India’s Constitution and its falsehoods can no longer fool the people of this country,” the party said in a statement.

The AAP was reacting to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s comments that nothing should be done to erode the authority of elected governments.

“The BJP and its ministers have no right to give sermons about the supremacy of elected governments, given their dismal and shameful track record during their almost five-year tenure now on how they have treated elected governments and made a mockery of Constitutional norms,” the party said.

It said that it was ironical that Jaitley was delivering a lecture in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and “advocated all that late Vajpayee was opposed to all through his life”.

The party also said the Modi government unsuccessfully tried to dismiss two state governments and “there is not a single non-BJP government in this country which the Modi government has not tried to throttle through most brutal means till now.

“The biggest example of how the Modi regime has tried to stifle and paralyse elected governments in the country is the elected Delhi government.”

Jaitley, while delivering the first Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture at the India Ideas Conclave here, had said the country was higher than any institution or government.

