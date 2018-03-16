Modi government caused Rs 40,000 cr loss in Rafale deal: Rahul

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of causing over Rs 40,000 crore loss to exchequer in the purchase of Rafale fighter aircraft from France.

In a tweet, Gandhi also referred to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s reported remarks that there was no point of talking about “our price” and “your price” when fighter planes were not bought during the term of Congress-led UPA government.

“The UPA negotiates the RAFALE down to 526 Cr. per plane. But Modi ji pays 1,670 Cr. instead. Loss to exchequer, over 40,000 Cr. RM’s response? We paid ‘our’ price. Who cares about ‘their’ price? Answer: The PEOPLE care.”

The Congress has been long alleging that the deal for 36 Rafale fighter planes with the French government was finalised by the Modi government at a higher price than the previous deal for 126 medium multi-role combat aircraft (MMRCA) negotiated by the UPA government.

