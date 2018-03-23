Modi government should renamed ‘paper leak government’: Congress

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) In wake of the leak of CBSE question papers necessitating a re-exam, the Congress on Wednesday said Modi government should be renamed as “paper leak government”.

“Modi government should be renamed as ‘Paper Leak government’,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“SSC Scam jeopardised the future of over 2 crore Youth. CBSE Xth and XIIth class paper leak has road hit the aspirations and hard work of lakhs of toiling students.

“Modiji, Your government has imperiled the future of our ‘Exam Warriors’!” he said in further tweets.

The CBSE on Wednesday said it will re-conduct examination in the maths and economics papers for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively following the leak of question papers even as a Delhi Police probe is underway.

–IANS

sid/vd