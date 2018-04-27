Modi government taking credit for our work on electrification: Congress

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that all villages in India have been connected with electricity under his rule, Congress on Sunday said the government was celebrating inefficiencies and taking credit for the work done by UPA government.

“Dear Amit Shahji, India has 6,49,867 villages. Congress connected 97 per cent with electricity. During UPA (2004-14), Congress electrified 1,07,600 villages.

“In 60 years, Congress average is electrifying 10,000 villages per year. Congress created #PowerfulIndia but didn’t boast,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet directed to the BJP President.

“Dear Modiji/Piyushji (Railway minister Piyush Goyal), on May 26, 2014, only 18,452 villages were without electrification.

“BJP government took 46 months to complete this at at an average of 4,813 villages per year. This is – ‘celebrating inefficiencies’ and taking ‘fake credit’ for Congress work,” he said in further tweets.

Modi on Sunday announced that all villages in India have now been connected with electricity.

“Electricity reached all Indian villages on Saturday.

“Yesterday, we fulfilled a commitment due to which the lives of several Indians will be transformed forever!” Modi said in a series of tweets.

–IANS

sid/vd