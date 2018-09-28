Modi government will be ousted from power: Mukul Sangma

Shillong, Oct 2 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly, Mukul Sangma, on Tuesday voiced confidence that the Modi government will be ousted in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls because of the “anti-people” agenda of the BJP and the NDA government.

“People thought that the BJP was an alternative but now they have realized and have seen things that had happened… Therefore, a non-BJP government will be there in 2019,” the veteran Congress leader told journalists.

Stating that there was no alternative party to the Congress in India, Sangma, a member of the Congress’ manifesto committee, alleged that “other parties are not serious in fighting against the BJP and they instead are busy in creating division among the people”.

Sangma said the Modi government was “insensitive” to the needs of the people of the northeastern region.

He recalled that under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, state governments did not face this kind of a situation as it was today under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

