Modi government worked for farmers, helped industries: Shah

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) BJP President Amit Shah on Friday said that the Modi government has worked for every section of the society and none can accuse it of being either anti-farmer or anti-industrialist.

“This is the government of farmers as well as of the industrialists. It has ended any debate on how the same government can work both for farmers and also help the industries to flourish,” Shah told the media here.

He was meeting journalists ahead of the Modi government’s fourth year anniversary on May 26. He said the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government had strengthened the democratic set up in the country.

“In 2014, the people of the country had started thinking that the multi-party democracy system is a failure here. But the BJP has proved it wrong as it ran the government properly and reposed their faith in the multi-party system,” he said.

“In the last four years, this government has changed the image of the country globally.”

On the occasion, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave a power point presentation on the government’s achievements.

–IANS

aks-bns/in/mr