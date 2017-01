New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the 68th Republic Day.

“Republic Day greetings to everyone,” Modi said in a tweet.

There will be a spectacle of the country’s military might and cultural prowess on Rajpath in which the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the guest of honour.

–IANS

