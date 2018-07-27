Modi hails Hima Das, para-athletes in Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded athlete Hima Das and para-athletes Ekta Bhyan, Yogesh Kathuniya and Sundar Singh Gurjar during his monthly radio show “Mann Ki Baat”.

“Just a few days ago, in the Junior Under-20 World Athletics Championship in Finland, India’s brave daughter and a farmer’s daughter Hima Das made history by winning the gold medal in the 400 m race event,” Modi said during the 46th episode of the show.

“Bhyan, another daughter of the country, has brought glory to the nation. Ekta, we all are proud of you. Ekta has won the gold and bronze medals in World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2018 held in Tunisia. Her achievement is all the more special because she has made the imposing challenges in her life the key to her success,” he added.

Bhyan in 2003 met with an accident after which half of her lower body became paralyzed.

“But this daughter did not lose courage and made herself all the more stronger to perform this grand feat,” Modi said.

He also lauded para-athletes Yogesh Kathuniya and Sundar Singh Gurjar.

Kathuniya won the gold medal in discus throw in Para Athletics Grand Prix in Berlin and in the process bettered the world record.

Gurjar also won the gold medal in the javelin.

“I salute Ekta Bhyanji, Yogesh Qathuniaji and Sundar Singh Ji, all of you for your fortitude and passion and congratulate you! May you go further than these successes, keep on playing and keep on blooming,” Modi said.

–IANS

