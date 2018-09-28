Modi hails naval Commander Tomy’s courage

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said injured Naval Commander Abhilash Tomy’s courage, bravery and resolve to fight will inspire the younger generation.

In the 48th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi said Tomy did not accept defeat and continued to fight death after his boat was caught in a huge storm while participating in the Golden Globe Race.

Modi called Tomy a “braveheart” and a “courageous soldier” who kept struggling for many days in mid-ocean and fought to be afloat without food or drink.

Commander Abhilash Tomy of the Indian Navy was seriously injured and left stranded during a boat race but was rescued on September 24 by a French fishing vessel Osiris following a massive joint operation by Indian and Australian authorities for three days.

“A rare example of courage, determination, strength and bravery – a few days ago I talked to Abhilash over the telephone after he was rescued and brought safely aground. I had met Tomy earlier too. Despite having faced such a tough situation, his grit and spirit, his determination to make another similar attempt, is an inspiration for our younger generation,” Modi said.

“I pray for Tomy’s sound health and I am sure that his courage, bravery and resolve to fight and emerge a winner will inspire our younger generation.”

Modi said Tomy is the first Indian who set on a global voyage in a small boat without any modern technology.

