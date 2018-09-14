Modi heading to Varanasi on 68th birthday, wishes pour in

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Wishes poured in from across the political spectrum on Monday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

Upon reaching Varanasi, Modi will head directly to Narur village where he is expected to interact with the children of a primary school and attend the screening of “Chalo Jeete Hain”, a short film based on his life.

He will also interact with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) campus.

On Tuesday, Modi will lay the foundation stone for various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) amphitheatre.

Among the projects to be inaugurated are the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and an Atal Incubation Centre at BHU. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.

Greeting Modi on the occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind wished him a “long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country”.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu in his greeting said: “India is making rapid strides under his visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the comity of nations. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

A host of opposition leaders including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended their good wishes to the Prime Minister.

Modi’s ministerial and party colleagues took to Twitter to wish him.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said: “Warm birthday compliments to the dynamic and illustrious Prime Minister. I wish him good health and a long life. May he continue to render for many more years his exceptional services to the nation and guide the country to its glory.”

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called Modi a man with a vision for “New India”.

Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad wished Modi to “continue guiding our country on the path of prosperity”.

Uttar pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath in his greeting said under Modi India was moving ahead on the path of progress and prosperity and has found a prominent place in international forums.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said: ” Birthday greetings to PM Modi and I pray for his healthy and long life.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, tweeted “Wishing a very Warm & Happy birthday to respected PM Sh. @narendramodi ji! May God bless you healthy & long life, success and strength to live up to the expectations of 125 Crore Indians & fulfil the dreams & promises shown and given to the people!

#HappyBdayPMModi”.

Marking the occasion, the Delhi unit of the BJP launched a week-long programme wherein various welfare initiatives will be undertaken in the national capital.

–IANS

and/ksk/bg