‘Modi heralded new era of politics of performance’

Jaipur, May 26 (IANS) The Narendra Modi government heralded a new era with politics of performance against the Congress’s “caste and dynasty” politics, a Rajasthan minister said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters hear to mark four years of the Modi government, state Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Arun Chaturvedi said that it initiated several ambitious schemes in four years which other governments could not have taken even in 50 years.

While Congress created dynasty politics as well as the vote bank politics, Modi government reached out to to poor, farmers, Dalits, tribals, youths and women to address their grievances, he added.

He said the Modi government has given free gas connections to a total of 26.78 lakh families in state, while a total of Rs 27,575 crore loan was disbursed to 41.11 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and 4,89,000 houses have been approved and over 3 lakh constructed under the Pradhan Mantra Awaas Yojana

A total of 22.7 lakh farmers have been given Rs 1,480.32 crore insurance claim under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana for kharif crops in 2016, said Chaturvedi.

BJP MP Ram Charan Bohra said that Jaipur’s ring road project would be completed with the National Highways Authority of India’s help by August 15, while the city has been beautified with the Rs 2,100 crore allocation under the Smart City project.

