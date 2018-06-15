Modi hosts dinner for RSS functionaries

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hosted dinner for senior RSS functionaries which was attended, among others, by BJP President Amit Shah.

The dinner comes on a day, RSS functionaries gathered at Haryana’s Surajkund for a two-day brain storming session on strategy-building and stock-taking of the BJP-led NDA government as it has entered into its fifth year.

The meeting is also likely to discuss coordination among BJP, the RSS and the organisations attached to it.

Sources said that dinner hosted by the Prime Minister was attended by RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi, Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal and other functionaries.

BJP General Secretary, Organisation, Ram Lal also attended the dinner.

Amit Shah is likely to meeting at Surajkund on Saturday.

Since formation of BJP-led NDA government under Modi, the RSS has been holding such meetings annually and reviews the works of government.

Modi government has completed its four years in power recently and has launched various programmes including ‘Sampark for Samarthan’, where BJP leaders have been meeting prominent figures and briefing them about achievements of Modi government and seeking their support.

–IANS

